Local businesses prepare for Valentine's Day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Local businesses are working extra hard to keep Valentine's Day gifts available during Covid-19.

Local floral shop Garden Gate is just one of the handful of businesses swamped with orders, the big day staff said, is something they’ve been preparing for since late last year.

"It’s all just kind of a little bit of a dance," Stacey Fisher, manager, Garden Gate said. "It's been working so far."

Fisher said the process to get ready for Valentine's Day takes a few months, since the day falls on Sunday, the rush is on this week.

Chocolatiers at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory are just as busy getting ready, though it might not seem like it at first glance.

"It’s been a little different," Megan Franken, asst. manager Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory said. "It’s a lot slower than it was last year."

Covid-19 has lead to changes for these local stores from capacity limits to inventory complications.

"It's been a struggle the past year," Fisher said. Roses are shorter, blooms aren’t as big, these are things that you don’t think about for the quality."

In addition to Covid-19 challenges, some have also had to adapt to the recent bitter cold temperatures.

"We can’t just knock on the door and walk away when its -10 degrees outside." Fisher said.

Staff at both local businesses said they still have high hopes for a memorable Valentine’s Day despite the real world challenges this year.

"It’ll be fun, it'll be great we work with a lot of great professionals," Fisher said.

Staff at Garden Gate and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory said they will be open extra hours from now until Sunday.