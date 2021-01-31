Local businesses see bright spot ahead of Chiefs Super Bowl

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t the only ones trying to run it back this year, so are local businesses that benefit from the team’s success.

The Mark-it, a specialty shop selling custom apparel shop is enjoying another postseason boost.

"Our graphic artist came up with a few new designs this year," Korey Massey, owner The Mark-It said.

Pony Express Sports and More, a chiefs collectible store in the East Hills Mall is also getting a boost thanks to some key chiefs players.

"Anything Mahomes, Kelce and Tyreek Hill, it goes." Carleo Pacubas, owner Pony Express Sports and More, said.

in his seventh year in business said the team’s turn around in that time has lead to a night and day difference in his store.

"We have never experienced such growth till the Chiefs started winning." Pacubas said.

The Covid-19 pandemic was a roadblock for these businesses last year, both Massey and said they're still feeling the effects.

"We were closed for almost three months last year." Pacubas said.

"The walk-in traffic has been less because people are still a little leery about coming out." Massey said.

Interest in the team both businesses said is a bright spot that generates business either in person or virtually.

"It’s amazing how many people have reached out to us," Massey said. "They’re still trying to support local businesses."