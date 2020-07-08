Local carnival is taking precautions to help prevent the spread of Covid-19

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, there haven't been many options for families to get out and have a good time. but despite continued concerns, the carnival is coming to town.

For kids and kids at heart, there's nothing quite like the carnival, but will families head out to ride the rides and eat the cotton candy this year at the mall?

"You know you're on a carnival ride, you're hanging onto the handle and then when you get off you’re sweeping your hair out of your face, itching your nose, whatever,” Stephanie Malita from the St. Joseph Health Department said. “Who's to say you're not picking up the virus and passing it on to yourself in that manner."

With all of that mind, there are some concerns about a carnival coming to town.

"We're on the heels of 4th of July, so those two combined are, I mean, that's kind of a recipe for an increase in numbers in my opinion,” Malita said.

However, the carnival has a plan in place to keep everyone safe.

“Have bought hand sanitizers for every single ride. We'll have signage posted throughout the midway that reminds people of social distancing, markings on the ground that will keep people six feet apart,” Anne Owsley from Evans United Shows said. “We've got the ULV sprayers that we'll spray disinfectant on every single ride. We've got several of those. We'll have a team of folks that that's what their primary job will be to make sure that we're constantly making sure that everything is safe.”

While local health officials want families to have fun, they also want to make sure they're doing so safely.

"Well it's not an ideal time to have it,” Malita said. “I think if people can be careful and do those things we talked about; wear the mask, take hand sanitizer with you, keep distance as much as possible, that we should be able to get through the carnival and people can just have fun at it."

