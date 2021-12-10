Local cheerleader performs at Pearl Harbor Memorial

(OAHU, Hi.) Nearly four thousand miles from St. Joseph, a local high school cheerleader is having the time of her life with a once-in-a-lifetime trip performing for national heroes.

Local Bishop LeBlond sophomore Claire Cathcart is in Hawaii this week to participate in the 80th anniversary Pearl Harbor memorial parade.

It's so fun getting to talk to the girls and the ceremony was so well put together. I could feel everyone's excitement. Everyone was smiling,” Cathcart said.

More than 600 of the nation's top high school cheerleaders and dancers performed to mark the day of the attack on Pearl Harbor 80 years ago.

To be selected, each of the performers had to try out.

"I didn't really want to do it at first and then I did and I'm so glad I did cause there was 7 of us and we had to try out in front of the whole camp and then they judge you on your jumps, your cheer and we found out that I got picked and I was really excited,” Cathcart said.

Thousands of fans lined the streets of Waikiki Beach, including Claire's mom Beth.

"Oh, it brought tears to my eyes only because during the opening ceremony, the survivors, a lot of them that made the trip and their families were watching and they were just so touched by many of the performances. We saw bagpipers playing Amazing Grace. We saw the dancing. They were just so touched that all of this was done to honor them and that brought me to tears. That was amazing,” Beth Cathcart said.

On top of being able to perform for true national heroes, the girls had the opportunity to meet cheerleaders and dancers from across the nation and enjoyed a memorable trip to the pearl harbor memorial and the USS Missouri battleship.

“They set up a tour for us of the U.S.S. Missouri to learn about it to let us know why we are here. How we are representing them. I loved seeing every part of the boat especially the memorial sites seeing all the names on the wall and the boat was right under us. The USS Arizona. We were standing right over it. It was really eye opening,” Claire said.

Because this is Claire's first trip back to Hawaii since she was a baby, she and her family are squeezing in some extra fun.

From the beach, to shopping and an island tour.

“We started out just looking at scenic areas like we saw a blowhole then we drove past waterfalls. We saw multiple beaches. It's so fun. It's such an experience,” Cathcart said.

The cathcart's say they wanted to give a big shoutout to their friends, family, and Bishop LeBlond community that have been supporting Claire throughout the trip.

Claire says she plans on trying out again next year.