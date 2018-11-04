Clear

Local church festival a fall tradition

Its the 127th annual fall festival for the church

Posted: Nov. 4, 2018 12:19 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A local catholic church held its annual fall festival today. It's a tradition that goes back more than a century.

St. Mary's catholic church held its 127th annual fall festival today. The event featured all kinds of fun and games for kids, as well as raffles and silent auctions for the adults.

The festival is raising money for much-needed repairs to the church's unique stained-glass windows

"The windows haven't been renovated or they haven't been solid through several years,"  Mary Beattie, festival co-chair, said.  "We're afraid that one of these days, they're gonna blow out."

Hamburger soup, chili and hot dogs were on the menu as well as an assortment of desserts.
The co-chairs both said parishioners keep the festival going by raising up to $7,000 each year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 46°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Cameron
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 48°
Fairfax
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Rain continues to be in the forecast overnight before some drying out occurs as we go into Sunday. Low temperatures by Sunday morning will be in the lower 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events