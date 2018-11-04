Local church festival a fall tradition

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A local catholic church held its annual fall festival today. It's a tradition that goes back more than a century.

St. Mary's catholic church held its 127th annual fall festival today. The event featured all kinds of fun and games for kids, as well as raffles and silent auctions for the adults.

The festival is raising money for much-needed repairs to the church's unique stained-glass windows

"The windows haven't been renovated or they haven't been solid through several years," Mary Beattie, festival co-chair, said. "We're afraid that one of these days, they're gonna blow out."

Hamburger soup, chili and hot dogs were on the menu as well as an assortment of desserts.

The co-chairs both said parishioners keep the festival going by raising up to $7,000 each year.