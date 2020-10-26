Local church organizes "Trunk-or-Treat" for Halloween to keep families safe

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Break out your costumes and grab your pillowcase. Halloween is this weekend and Journey Baptist Church is holding a "trunk-or-treat."

Because Halloween will have to be scaled back this year due to COVID-19, community members are coming up with creative alternatives to make sure kids are still filling their treat bags to the brim.

The CDC has listed traditional trick-or-treating as a high risk category for spreading the virus, so pastors at the Journey Baptist Church are holding their annual "trunk-or-treat," but with a few extra precautions.

Pastors said church volunteers will be wearing masks, gloves and socially distance to keep the event family-friendly, fun and safe.

“You know, as a church our main goal is to outreach and show the love of Christ to the neighborhood. We haven't’ been able to do that with a lot of events we’ve had in the last six months. We thought this is the one event we could get away with doing where everything is up to standards for safety,” said Pastor Calvin Haynes, Associate pastor for Journey Baptist Church.

While the church has added a few safety measures according to CDC reccomendations, pastors said the Halloween event is still a great way to celebrate the holiday and get your "spooky" on.

“It’s also fun because we always have about 200-300 trick-or-treaters. So, not only are you getting candy, but you’re seeing 200-300 different costumes, different people dressed up. It’s kinda like the gather place of the southend for Halloween,” said Pastor Jacob McMillian

The "trunk-or-treat" begins at 5:30 p.m. on Halloween.

Pastors said the decorated cars will be lined up in a 'U' shape in the church's parking lot at 5708 King Hill Avenue in St. Joseph.