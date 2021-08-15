Clear
Local church holds Back to School drive for families in need

The North Church of God held it's annual back to school drive Sunday evening giving out bags full of free school supplies,

Posted: Aug 15, 2021 11:27 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The yearly ritual for parents of school-age children got a little easier for some St. Joseph families Sunday.

The North Church of God stepped up to help families in need this back-to-school season.

"We've thrown a back-to-school bash, and we're giving away school supplies!" David Chairez, pastor, North Church of God said. 

The church gave away bags full of everything kids need to be ready for the first day of school.

Families said this year, it's an even greater godsend than most.

"it's nice that they're giving to the community," Shanin Newkirk, grandparent said.  "It makes it a little easier with the whole Covid thing, not working, paychecks being short."

Chairez said he wanted to make the event fun and sociable to give families in need something to smile about as their kids head back off to school.

"One of the great gifts of faith in Jesus Christ in the church is to remind humanity that there's hope." He said.  "If we can offer hope in the form of a bag of school supplies we're happy to do that, that's our mission."

This was the second year for the back-to-school drive, last year's was canceled due to the pandemic. 

