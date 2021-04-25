Local church hosts bunk bed build

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The sounds of saws and wood sanders aren’t typically heard on a Saturday morning in front of the Wyatt Park Christian Church.

This Saturday was different as over 100 volunteers gave their time for a good cause.

"This is an easy way that we can give back," Tonya Ball, community coordinator, Care Portal said.

Volunteers put together bunk beds from scratch cutting and sanding wood, drilling, staining and branding turning piles of lumber into a proper place to get a good night’s sleep.

"We know there’s a big need for beds in St. Joseph," Ball said.

Organizations Care Portal and Sleep In Heavenly Peace are behind the effort to bring more beds to young children in need locally, they said as many as 125 kids in town don't have a place to sleep every night.

"If [a bed is] all that they need to stay in their home with their parents then that’s something that should be an easy fix." Ball said.

Both organizations help with the assembly of the wooden bunk beds.

"We kind of provide the solution where people in their own community can help solve that, so we brought up the tools and the know how and we have all the volunteers who came to just give their time and learn some new skills.

Volunteers said the build process is just as meaningful for them as it is for the kids.

"It brings a smile to my face making sure like the kids are sleeping on something," Jaxon Ball, volunteer said.

Volunteers said their goal was to make 40 beds at today's build alone, they delivered 25 beds to families over the past two months.