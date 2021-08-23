Clear
Local church hosts food drive for kids

Turning Point Church of the Nazarene has been giving out free food to kids 18 and under every Friday.

Posted: Aug 23, 2021 11:19 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph church is helping families keep their pantries stocked this summer.

The food comes from a church in St. Louis that brings their surplus donations all the way to St. Joseph.

This program hopes to help out families in the area struggling with food insecurity.

"I just talked with someone going through the line that was again another family in tears saying, 'this is exactly at the right time,' that they're out this week and didn't know how they were going to feed their kids so just to know that we can help with some of that insecurity for people is just fantastic," pastor Steve Longley said.

There is a time change for the food drive next Friday, it will be from 2:30 to 6:00 p.m. The drive will be held at Turning Point Church of the Nazarene located 5211 Frederick Ave.

