Local church shows off Kansas City Chiefs pride

(DEARBORN, Mo.) "Super Bowl Mania" is the theme for the week, as the Kansas City Chiefs are on the road to Tampa Bay to battle the Buccaneers for the title of Super Bowl 55 Champions.

Fans all across the Kansas City region are gearing up for the big game, including one small community in Dearborn, Missouri, that likes to cheer for their Chiefs with punny church signs.

The sign reads: "May all your prayers be as intense as when the Chiefs are 4th and goal."

Pastor Elizabeth Buckner of the Dearborn Christian Church was the brains behind the sign. "We've done a sign for the Chiefs for a few years now, and have had members give ideas but no one has submitted an idea yet and it was Saturday and I had to think of something and it just came to me."

Pastor Buckner said the community in Dearborn is tight-knit, and the town loves nothing more than to cheer on their sports whether it be the North-Platte Panthers or the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dearborn Christian Church member Jeffrey Williams agrees whole-heartily. "What's special about the Chiefs is the fans, because they come from all over the Midwest, and we are the heart of America," said Williams. "And it's really nice to let the East and West coast know that we exist."

Other members like the Searcy family also love their Chiefs, and are excited to get together for the big game on Sunday "We always go to their house, eat chili, and hang out and watch the game and eat and cheer and have fun."

Kickoff for Super Bowl 55 will be at 5:40 pm on Sunday, February 7.