Local church volunteers feed homeless with new contactless meal system

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Acts of kindness are being delivered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The reason we’re here is to meet the need, whatever need that may be,” said Lanny Ellis, Open Door Food Kitchen.

For the next month, volunteers from Ashland United Methodist Church are dishing up meals to St. Joseph's homeless population, safely.

“Open Door is this tremendous community asset. They serve an incredible function everyday at noon, but it was sitting empty in the evening,” said Doug Walter, Senior Pastor for Ashland United Methodist Church.

Volunteers are using the Open Door Food Kitchen at night to prep dinners, place them in a car and ship them over to the Crossing. It's a contactless meal service keeping volunteers safe and the homeless fed.

“That limits that exposure as opposed to days prior when we were doing all that food prep on site. There was a lot of potential physical interaction. That’s why this is a much safer environment for volunteers,” said Walter.

Walter said the pandemic has made it difficult to volunteer safely. While at the same time, it has increased the community's need.

“With everything going on right now, unless we see some turn around with the economy and people start getting jobs, there’s definitely a chance it’s going to increase the amount of meals that are needed,” said Ellis.

Walter said this new contactless food delivery allows volunteers to continue their mission, but do so with peace of mind.

“Ashland’s a church that wants to make that connection. We believe it’s a part of Jesus’s commission to care for your neighbors,” said Walter.

All the meals are provided by Mosaic Life Care.

To sign up to volunteer or donate, please visit the Crossing's website.