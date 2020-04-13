Local churches celebrate Easter in unique ways during stay-at-home order

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Easter celebrations across St. Joseph this Sunday looked a little different than in years past.

Parking lots turned into sanctuaries, applause replaced by car honks, all necessary changes as congregations celebrated the holiday while adjusting to new regulations due to COVID-19.

While some may have different names for this special service, the purpose is the same as churchgoers say even in this time of social distancing, they still need that sense of togetherness.

"Our folks just really kinda need to see each other, they need to be together, they need to feel like they're together," Green Valley Baptist Church Pastor David Mason said.

In these uncertain times, churchgoers say they're relying on their faith now more than ever to get through.

"We do not know what tomorrow holds, but we do know who holds tomorrow," Abundant Faith Church Pastor Mark Smith said.

Which is why they said it was important easter service went on even if they couldn't all be under one roof.

"The most important thing was to get our people together and celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, its a beautiful thing," Mason said.