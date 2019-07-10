Clear

Local citizens, groups prepare for worst case scenarios

Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) held an event at the Huffman United Methodist Church Wednesday.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) hosted a presentation focusing on how to respond, deter and prevent disasters in places of worship Wednesday at the Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church.

COAD is a group made up of local organizations and private citizens who strive to be fully prepared in a worst-case scenario.

Pastor Larry Williams who helped organize the event stressed the importance of being fully prepared in these situations. 

"We hope that folks can get a sense that it's not a scare tactic," Williams said. "It's simply thinking ahead and being ready in a proper way."

The event featured presentations from Sheldon Lyon, of the safety council and retired police officer, Jim Conners.

Showers and thunderstorms this morning across northeast Kansas and northeast Missouri brought us cooler conditions by Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures only made it into the mid 80's.
