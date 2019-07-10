Local citizens, groups prepare for worst case scenarios

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) hosted a presentation focusing on how to respond, deter and prevent disasters in places of worship Wednesday at the Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church.
COAD is a group made up of local organizations and private citizens who strive to be fully prepared in a worst-case scenario.
Pastor Larry Williams who helped organize the event stressed the importance of being fully prepared in these situations.
"We hope that folks can get a sense that it's not a scare tactic," Williams said. "It's simply thinking ahead and being ready in a proper way."
The event featured presentations from Sheldon Lyon, of the safety council and retired police officer, Jim Conners.
