Local company provides free lunch for veterans

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One local company made sure to show their appreciation for the veterans who work for them.

National Beef Packing Company, LLC invited all of the veterans who work at their St. Joseph location to a free lunch on Monday. In total, 18 veterans were treated to lunch.

In addition to lunch, the company made a $50 donation in honor of each veteran to Mission 22, an organization designed to raise awareness against veteran suicide and provide treatment and support.

The company says that doing this for veterans is just a small thing they can do to show them their appreciation.

"They are some of our most dedicated, most dependable," Colby Horn, General Manager and Vice President of National Beef Leathers, LLC said. "And certainly it's a small token of our appreciation of feeding them a tenderloin steak dinner, honoring them for the sacrifice they made."

National Beef has locations all across the United States and each location took part in the free lunch.