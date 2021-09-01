Clear
Local crews head to Louisiana to help restore power

Local utility crews are on their way to Louisiana on Tuesday morning to help restore power after Hurricane Ida tore through the Gulf Coast.

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Local utility crews are on their way to Louisiana on Tuesday morning to help restore power after Hurricane Ida tore through the Gulf Coast.

Right now, officials estimate about 1 million people in Louisiana and Mississippi are without power.

Evergy sent 100 of its linemen to assist in the recovery effort in the New Orleans area. The utility trucks hit the road Tuesday morning. Crews plan to stay for two-week stints and work 16-hour days.

Evergy senior director for distribution operations, Jamie Kiely, said the group knows the next couple of weeks will be challenging but they want to assist in whatever way they can.

“It is really game-day for us. Our folks are trained, they’re skilled, and they’re highly motivated. They are ready to go. We love to help the other utilities. It’s just the right thing to do,” Kiely said.

United Electric is also sending crews to Louisiana along with 29 other Missouri electric cooperatives to help restore power. Of the 150-person Missouri team, 8 linemen are from United.

Temperatures are on the mild side this morning. Today temperatures should stay slightly below average with highs in the lower 80s. Skies will gradually clear through the morning hours giving way to abundant sunshine this afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Sunny and comfortable conditions will continue on Thursday with a breezy wind from the south. Rain and thunderstorm chances will return as another front moves through our area on Friday. Rain could linger through the morning hours on Saturday before exiting the area. The remainder of the holiday weekend looks to be sunny and dry.
