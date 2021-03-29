Clear
Local cyclists stress the importance of following safety guidelines when biking

Local cyclists say anybody riding should make sure to follow traffic laws and safety guidelines every time they are out riding.

Mar 29, 2021
Updated: Mar 29, 2021 5:55 PM
Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Cycling has gained popularity since the Pandemic, and with warm weather arriving, it looks like there will be more bikes on the roads and trails.

“We completely sold out of bikes last year and I have a feeling it's gonna be the same again this year,” said Manger at Horizon Cycling, Blake Hoppe.

With bike numbers increasing, riders must know about the potential dangers.

"If you're gonna be on a bike you should have a helmet on,” said Hoppe. “Just assume that every driver doesn't see you and be very defensive”.

Those at Horizon Cycling say to take every safety procedure you can.

“You don't necessarily use the safety gear because you're going to be in a dangerous situation, you do it because somebody else may not be paying attention,” said Hoppe.

Most think of safety gear as night time lights, helmets, and bright clothes, But there is another thing that helps during the day, daylights.

“Daytime running lights are great. Kind of like your car always has lights on, taillights, headlights, helps drivers see you especially distracted drivers, gives them a little bit more visibility,” said Hoppe.

They say its important for bikers to follow the rules of the road just like drivers.

While there may be some newer riders who might not want to wear helmets, those longtime cyclists say its always better to be safe  than sorry.

"You only get one chance, especially with head injuries. And I would much rather be uncool than have a serious injury,” said Hoppe.

