Local democrats react to midterm election results

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Republicans in St. Joseph and Buchanan county rode a red wave to victory at the polls on election night. Democrats aren't too happy after Tuesday night's results.

Major races at both the county and state levels saw the red wave of republican victories. From Josh Hawley's win over incumbent Claire McCaskill, to local winners Tony Luetkemeyer and Sam Graves.

At the national level, democrats took the house of representatives, but for local democrats, there wasn't much to celebrate.

"Democrats have really got to step up there game and get some quality candidates to run for some of these offices whether its local whether its state or federal," Ron Hook, Western Buchanan County Commissioner, said.

Hook said democrats need to take the lessons learned from this year's midterm elections and change public perception of the party.

"A lot of people will say well there's no such thing as a conservative democrat, but there are, and I feel like i'm one of them very much," Hook said

"I think what we're seeing is a gradual, if you want to use the term reddening of Buchanan County," Patrick Squires, former chairman of the Buchanan County Democratic party said.

Squires said at the local level, voters seem to have their minds made up early on.

"If they're for Donald Trump, then they're against the democratic party locally,

Now that the election is over, local democrats say the best way to move forward is together,

"We're one unit, and whether we're democratic or republican we're here to serve the people of Buchanan county and we're here to serve them the best we can. Hook said.

County Collector Peggy Campbell was the lone Democrat with a victory in Buchanan County last night.