Local doctor receives award for enduring pandemic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local drug addiction center recognized one of their doctors for going above and beyond and helping people during the pandemic.

Doctor Robert Corder received the President's Silver Medal Volunteer Service Award at the Kirby Puckett Center.

Staff at the center said Dr. Corder's dedication to rehabilitating lives during the pandemic made him worthy of the honor.

Dr. Corder said what fuels his work is hearing the success stories from those who get back on their feet.

"They can certainly have their families back they can get a job, they can be a productive citizen instead of stealing you know going to prison etc." Dr. Corder said. "To see that is just amazing."

Dr. Corder and St. Kolbe Puckett staff members said the pandemic presented new challenges for them as well as those who are battling addiction.