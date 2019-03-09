Clear

Local families celebrate Dr. Seuss

The United Way of greater St. Joseph's Success by Six program held a birthday brunch and celebration for beloved children's author Dr. Seuss.

Posted: Mar. 9, 2019 12:19 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(St. Joseph, Mo.)— Youngsters and their parents got to celebrate a big birthday this Saturday.

The United Way of Greater St. Joseph's Success by Six program held a birthday brunch and celebration for beloved children's author Dr. Seuss.

Families got to participate in early literacy activities such as alphabet games, crafts and storytelling.

There was even a complete brunch served with of course, green eggs and ham.

"We want to make sure that Dr. Seuss carries on what he's done. He really specified in the bright colors, the fun," said Jay Martin of the United Way of Greater St. Joseph. "He covered so many things and so many different topics. He just wasn't down to doing a couple of different things, he covered a wide spectrum of topics."

Each child in attendance also received a free Dr. Seuss book to take home and read to their parents.

The next Success by Six event in April will take place at the Missouri Department of Conservation Office in St. Joseph.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 41°
Maryville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Savannah
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
Cameron
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 39°
A strong storm system is pushing through this Saturday morning bringing us widespread rain since the overnight hours. We will continue to get some rain, even hear a few rumbles of thunder through the early afternoon. Highs for your Saturday will be into the 40s to the lower 50s. Winds will be picking up behind the system from the west, gusting at 45 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday for southern portions of the KQ2 Viewing Area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events