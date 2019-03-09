Local families celebrate Dr. Seuss

(St. Joseph, Mo.)— Youngsters and their parents got to celebrate a big birthday this Saturday.

The United Way of Greater St. Joseph's Success by Six program held a birthday brunch and celebration for beloved children's author Dr. Seuss.

Families got to participate in early literacy activities such as alphabet games, crafts and storytelling.

There was even a complete brunch served with of course, green eggs and ham.

"We want to make sure that Dr. Seuss carries on what he's done. He really specified in the bright colors, the fun," said Jay Martin of the United Way of Greater St. Joseph. "He covered so many things and so many different topics. He just wasn't down to doing a couple of different things, he covered a wide spectrum of topics."

Each child in attendance also received a free Dr. Seuss book to take home and read to their parents.

The next Success by Six event in April will take place at the Missouri Department of Conservation Office in St. Joseph.