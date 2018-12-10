Local families mourn the loss of loved ones

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Those who lost a child met to remember the lives lost and support each other Sunday night.
A group of about 50 people met for a candlelight service at a Mosaic Life Care.
The service included a guest speaker, songs, a candle lighting and photos of children gone too soon. Organizers say the holidays are especially tough for families with lost loved ones.
"At Christmas time its really hard for those who have lost children," Janis Consolver, Facilitator, Mourning star Support Group. "This gives us a chance to honor our loved ones with a candle lighting ceremony."
The Mourning Star, Loss of a Child support group meets on the 1st Wednesday each month at the Green Valley Baptist Church.
