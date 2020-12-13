Local family not letting Grinch steal their Christmas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For Patricia Hunt and Charles Diaz, Christmas isn’t just any holiday.

"It’s the time of the season for people to believe in something and be blessed by what we do have." Diaz said.

It’s a time to spread happiness and cheer, throughout their home and in their neighborhood with their original Christmas display.

"We like to share that with people driving up and down in the area, they see lights and it makes people happy."

Hunt and Diaz both say they spent a lot of time putting together some crafty features.

Sadly, it seems like a real life Grinch decided to steal some of those Christmas items off Hunt and Diaz’s porch Saturday morning.

"I didn’t believe it," Diaz said. "I went out saw the things missing it was like where do you go? What do you say."

"It’s really a shame that people can't leave your stuff alone." Hunt said.

Worried more of their display might be taken, they put most of the rest of their decorations away, keeping them from spreading more Christmas cheer.

"You’re struck by the sadness of the season being turned around from a positive to a negative," Diaz said. "It kinda hurts and it takes time to readjust."

Hunt and Diaz said they were able to grab a photo of the woman they believe might have made off with their things, and they want people to know that just because someone took their things, doesn’t mean they took their Christmas.

"You know it’s material things those who took the items," Diaz said. "They’re the ones who have to worry about their heart, did they do right or did wrong."

Hunt and Diaz said they filed a police report with the city.