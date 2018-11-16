Teen struggling to reunite family for holidays

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A St. Joseph family is hoping to be reunited in time for the holidays after health problems took their tool on two separate occasions.

"As of now, we’re struggling," Claire Bowers, daughter, said.

The 19-year-old should be focused on studying to be a teacher. Instead, she has to support her entire family after both of her parents suffered an onslaught of health issues.

Bowers said it all started last January when her mom, Tina Bowers, had a brain aneurysm. Tina Bowers was taken by helicopter to the University of Kansas Medical Center for treatment. During surgery, she suffered a stroke, and is now disabled.

"She cannot work any longer," Bowers said. "She’s tried to go back, and it was just very hard on her and her body."

In October, Hurricane Michael ravaged the Gulf Coast. Bowers’ father, Clarence Bowers, headed down to Florida to assist with relief efforts. According to Bowers, that’s when her father’s health took a turn,

"Before they could even start working, he was feeling ill," Bowers said.

Bowers said she was informed by doctors in Florida that low sodium levels were to blame. When they tried to restore them, Clarence Bowers' health further deteriorated. When doctors performed a CAT scan, they found he had suffered two strokes.

Bowers said the strokes left her father unable to speak, move, eat or breathe on his own.

Clarence Bowers is now stuck in Florida unless the family can come up with $10,000 necessary to bring him home. The Bowers have set up a GoFundMe account and even reached out to media figures such as Kansas City radio DJ Johnny Dare and television's Ellen DeGeneres for help.

Faith, Bowers said, is what’s keeping her going. She’s hoping it will lead to a miracle this holiday season.

"I just hope the power of prayer still works for him." Bowers said.

To donate to the Bowers' GoFundMe account, click here.

Donations will also be accepted at the Bliss Salon at 720 Felix St, in downtown St. Joseph.