Local family without heat, furnace for a year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Residents of St. Joseph experienced power outages and no heat at intermittent times since Monday, but one family has been used to no heat for a year.

Lisa Bayer and her family have been living without a working furnace for over a year now. The family of six is surviving the freezing winter temperatures with space heaters, blankets, and plastic coverings over their windows.

"When they first told me that the furnace was none fixable, all I could do was sit there and cry," Lisa Bayer said when she first found out about the problem. "To come up with the money is impossible."

Lisa said she works as hard as she can for an at-home healthcare agency, but it is simply not enough. "I work as much as I can but all of my money is going to keep bills up. And my husband is on disability and he helps pay the rent and the car insurance.”

Both Lisa and her husband have COPD along with many other health issues, making it extremely difficult to stay at other locations during the winter weather because of the pandemic.

Bayer did say her family was able to stay in a hotel room for a couple of days recently, but had to go back because they were out of funds. "I've worked, I've tried my hardest to help other people out, but it's hard for me to say I need help," said Lisa.

A Facebook post was shared recently about the family's story, and many community members reached out responding to the situation. “It shows that there are still caring people out there," said Bayer.

Lisa said right now, they just need the money to pay to replace the furnace. The family has said that temperatures have dropped as low as 40 degrees inside the house this winter.

The family is looking forward to the warmer weather that is expected to arrive by the end of the week.

To read the Facebook post on the family's situation, click here.