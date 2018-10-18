(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The scenes at traffic accidents can sometimes be horrific and many times underneath all that twisted steel and metal there's a living victim needing to be rescued.
Several first responders took part in extracation practice Tuesday.
Related Content
- Local first responders learn extraction safety
- Students Learn Fire Safety in Interactive Trailer
- Area Kids Learning Through Legos
- Local Red Cross Chapter Responds to California Wildfires
- Local Educators Respond to Trump's Idea of Arming School Teachers
- Handgun Training Course Teaches Local Residents about Firearm Safety
- Local Agencies Hold Construction Zone Safety Awareness Week
- Local law enforcement weighs in on school safety
- Cold Water Safety
- Ashcroft Responds to Greitens Indictment
Scroll for more content...