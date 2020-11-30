Local girl scouts build outdoor classroom

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Bode Middle School has a brand new classroom.

It doesn't have the latest computers or even a pencil sharpener, but it has a great view and was handcrafted by girls.

“I found out it is actually really easy to use a drill once you get the hang of it,” said Brooke, senior girl scout for Troop 3726.

The First Lutheran Church girl scouts built an outdoor classroom for Bode Middle School this summer, beginning in June and wrapping up in August.

A nine weekend long service project aimed at earning their woodworking badge; an idea that originally wasn't for them.

“Well, one of our girl scout moms, her daughter was going to Bode Middle School at the time and she was in the PTA. She heard that they were looking for a boy scout troop to build an outdoor classroom. The mom said, ‘You know, I have a group of girls that I bet can do it better’ and we kinda chuckled at that,” said Misty Coyle, First Lutheran Church girl scout troop leader.

Bode Middle School needed an outdoor classroom and the cadettes need their silver and bronze awards- the highest awards for their respective ranks.

So, the girls went to work.

“I learned how to sand down wood and make it less bumpy,” said Reven, junior girl scout for Troop 8188.

Seniors in Troop 3726 built the benches for the outdoor class while the junior cadettes crafted the life-size games: dominos and cornhole.

In a time of COVID-19, school administrators said the outdoor classroom has been put to good use.

“Well, it’s been a blessing this school year. This gives us a way for our students to be able to go outside and socially distance and be able to even have a break from their mask at different times," said Dr. Sarah Barmann-Smith, Bode Middle School Principal.

The benches even double as a new lunchroom.

A woodworking service project that made a greater difference in the community and landed the scouts their well-deserved silver and bronze awards.