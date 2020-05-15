(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— 10-year-old Soleah Arney was looking for something to do since she couldn't go to school, so she took up sewing.
The Osborn fifth-grader also wanted to help people during the pandemic.
She has been making face masks every day for the last month. In fact, she made more than 50 in one day.
Arney is not charging for the masks because she just wants to give them away.
If someone is wanting to get a mask, you can message Soleah's mother Casey on Facebook.
Related Content
- Local girl sewing masks, donating to people needing them
- Sew... you want to help? 12-year-old St. Joseph girl using love for sewing to make masks
- Nurse sews reusable face masks amid COVID-19 shortage
- How to make your own face mask (whether or not you know how to sew)
- Juda House needs your donations
- Red Cross in need of blood donations
- Local Man Donates $75,000 to Historic Charities
- Food Bank Full from Local Donations
- KCP&L Donates Fans to Local Agencies
- Repair Shop Donates Cars to Veterans in Need
Scroll for more content...