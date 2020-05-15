Local girl sewing masks, donating to people needing them

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— 10-year-old Soleah Arney was looking for something to do since she couldn't go to school, so she took up sewing.

The Osborn fifth-grader also wanted to help people during the pandemic.

She has been making face masks every day for the last month. In fact, she made more than 50 in one day.

Arney is not charging for the masks because she just wants to give them away.

If someone is wanting to get a mask, you can message Soleah's mother Casey on Facebook.