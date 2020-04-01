Clear
Local grocery store is modifying hours to help first responders

Green Hills is changing their hours in favor of first responders and medical staff by opening at 6AM until 7:30AM, Monday through Friday.

Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, MO) A local grocery store is modifying hours to public in order to help first responders and medical staff during the coronavirus outbreak.

Green Hills will now open for first responders and medical staff at 6AM until 7:30AM, Monday through Friday before being open to the general public.

Staff said they wanted to do their part to make it easier for those on the frontlines of the crisis. 

