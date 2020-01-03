Local gym staff share tips on keeping up with New Year's resolutions

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For many, this new year means a new chance at tackling fitness goals.

"Whenever we go into a new decade that even places more of an emphasis on health and wellness.

with the dawn of a new year comes a rush of people looking to get in shape.

a lot of times during this time of year there’s a lot of people you don’t necessarily see every day, tends to get pretty busy around now.

local gym regulars say it’s a common occurrence to see more people at their gym for the first few weeks and months of the year, but then they disappear.

typically in January, we see a big spike and about march it starts to slow down

but this is more than just a new year, it’s a new decade, and for those who want to meet their goals this time, local fitness and health experts have some tips to share.

first, is being committed to the goal even when going gets tough

you have to be able to make sacrifices and that’s the biggest shock for people.

it’s not just that one hour a week it’s 24/7.

second, is resisting the urge to bite off more than we can chew especially at one time, those experts say slow and steady is the key.

if we load that plate, we load the perfect diet perfect exercise regimen usually it’s too much, we gotta start with one step at a time.

small behaviors each and every day is going to lead to that big picture and that big goal that we got in mind for ourselves.

finally, they recommend finding a group of people to workout with, they say group settings are typically better motivators.

a new relation through new human interaction has to start.

motivation from outside sources or other people is a good way to get to the gym more often.

no matter how people approach their health in 2020 and beyond, health experts say just starting the process can make all the difference.

it’s really important that you focus on your health and what you’re doing physically.