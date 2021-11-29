Clear
Local health officials react to Omicron variant

The St. Joseph Health Department director says right now there are more questions than answers.

Posted: Nov 29, 2021 9:24 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Covid-19's ability to evolve isn't a shock to local health care officials, however, what can be expected from the Omicron variant of covid is unknown.

"This virus will continue to mutate," Debra Bradley, director, St. Joseph Health Department said.  "Right now, it's kind of a wait and see.' game.

Right now Buchanan county's positivity rate sits at 9.82%. Bradley says the number, while on a decline is still high.  Bradley also said this time of year adds another concern.

"..Add in these holidays where we all want to get together and celebrate, and it's just going to make the numbers continue to climb."

Her best advice is nothing new, maintaining social distance, wearing masks, washing hands, and staying home when sick.

Bradley said these are tried and true methods that can change the trend and curb the spread.

"If people can do their part, we can fight this virus." She said.  "We just have to all get on board and do the steps we need to do to get it contained."

Bradley added the county's positivity rate is down from 10.68%.

