Clear

Local high school choir, orchestra holds Courthouse Christmas concert

An Orchestra and Choir made up of students at St. Joseph Christian School filled the Courthouse with Christmas Music.

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 6:32 PM
Updated: Dec 6, 2019 6:32 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Christian School orchestra and choir performed Christmas music under the rotunda at the Buchanan County Courthouse Friday. 

Instructors said the performance is one of the biggest events for the participating students.  

The performance lasted one hour at the courthouse and also featured a bell choir. School instructors say they look forward to performing at the courthouse every year.

"We enjoy coming to the courthouse every year," Sharon Waters, vocal music Instructor, St. Joseph Christian School said. "We perform for the pleasure of those who work here and also anybody else that comes."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Cameron
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
The weekend will start to warm back up into the 50's and we should see more sunshine across the area. Much colder air is in the forecast for next week with highs only in the upper 20's and lower 30's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories