Local high school choir, orchestra holds Courthouse Christmas concert

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Christian School orchestra and choir performed Christmas music under the rotunda at the Buchanan County Courthouse Friday.

Instructors said the performance is one of the biggest events for the participating students.

The performance lasted one hour at the courthouse and also featured a bell choir. School instructors say they look forward to performing at the courthouse every year.

"We enjoy coming to the courthouse every year," Sharon Waters, vocal music Instructor, St. Joseph Christian School said. "We perform for the pleasure of those who work here and also anybody else that comes."