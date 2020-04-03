Clear
Local high school student to host blood drive in pandemic need

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 6:07 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Local Central High School student Ashleigh Cochran is hosting a blood drive on Friday, April 10. The drive will be from 2 to 6 P.M. at the Brookdale Student Ministries Center.

Ashleigh planned this drive back in January before the COVID-19 pandemic escalated. After hearing that other drives were canceling, she decided to keep her blood drive going in the efforts to help the pandemic.

"The amount of blood in the United States is growing to a dangerously low level,” says Ashleigh Cochran. “People are still needing blood. There are still surgeries. There are still cancer patients and trauma victims who will need blood. Blood doesn't just randomly come into appearance. Someone has to donate it."

Nationally, nearly 13,000 blood drives have been canceled resulting in 400,000 fewer donations. Regionally, that is 700 blood drives being canceled and 21,000 or fewer donations being brought in. Each blood donation can help up to three people.

American Red Cross spokesperson Angie Simmons said that it is vital that people still go out and donate. She explains that the Red Cross is doing everything in their power to make sure that the blood drives are a safe environment to donate and a safe workspace for the employees.

To schedule a time to donate for the Brookdale blood drive, visit
https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time and type in the St. Joseph zip code (64501)

