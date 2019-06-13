Clear
BREAKING NEWS: 16-year-old girl drowns in the 102 River in Barnard Full Story

Local hockey players react to Blues' Stanley Cup championship

Local youth hockey players in St. Joseph watched in awe as the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup Wednesday night.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 8:38 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Local youth hockey players in St. Joseph watched in awe as the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup Wednesday night.

"Basically threw a party," Youth hockey player Ethan Mark said. 

Despite not having a professional hockey team in St. Joseph, the excitement for the game remains high. 

"I was at Buffalo Wild Wings and I saw a fight on TV," Youth hockey player Kyler Paxton said. "I thought it was cool and wanted to try it."

Mark, Paxton, Finn Sullivan, and Oliver Sullivan all play hockey in the St. Joseph Youth Hockey Association. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
A beautiful day is expected to continue on this Thursday with mostly sunny skies this evening. Temperatures will be in the 70s. Overnight, could see a few more clouds as temperatures fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events