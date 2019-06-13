Local hockey players react to Blues' Stanley Cup championship

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Local youth hockey players in St. Joseph watched in awe as the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup Wednesday night.
"Basically threw a party," Youth hockey player Ethan Mark said.
Despite not having a professional hockey team in St. Joseph, the excitement for the game remains high.
"I was at Buffalo Wild Wings and I saw a fight on TV," Youth hockey player Kyler Paxton said. "I thought it was cool and wanted to try it."
Mark, Paxton, Finn Sullivan, and Oliver Sullivan all play hockey in the St. Joseph Youth Hockey Association.
