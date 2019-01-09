Local immigrant advocates on sidelines in wall debate

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo./WASHINGTON)— President Donald Trump and the White House have been sharing the message of border security for months and last night Trump addressed the nation.

"This barrier is absolutely critical to border security," Trump said Tuesday night during his national address. "It's also what our officials at the border want and need."

The political fight between Democrats and Republicans has grown so strong, including a partially shut down the government.

For local groups that help immigrants and advocate for immigrant rights though, the political fight has gotten to be too much.

"We don't discuss politics," Interfaith Alliance for Immigrants official Marsha Rosenthal said. "We haven't really discussed the wall because we feel that is out of our realm."

Those who are a part of the Interfaith Alliance for Immigrants stay away from discussing the wall—saying the attention should be focused on immigrants who are already here and remember that we are a nation built on people who came to the U.S. from other countries.

"We dwell on discussing how the immigrant in St. Joseph should be taken care of," Rosenthal said. "They're just looking for a better life because of wherever they are from is not as good as they'd like for their children."

There was one comment from the President that local immigrant advocates could agree with.

"This is a humanitarian crisis of the heart and of the soul," Trump said.

"It's important for them to understand people are here for a reason and they are going to stay," Rosenthal said. "We might as well make their life as interesting and fulfilling for them as it is for ourselves."