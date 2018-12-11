Local insulation company wants to help a family in need

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One local insulation company is looking for a family to help keep warm this winter season.

St. Joe Insulation will provide an insulation job of up to $1,500 for a family that is struggling this time of year.

Jarrod Self, manager of the company, says that it is a small way for them to giveback to the community during the cold season.

"To help those in need who are struggling with it so if we are able to do it, to help a family that needs it, then I just think it's better for the community and it's just the right thing to do I believe," Self said.

Families who would like to apply for the free work can do so by emailing the company directly at stjoeinsulation@gmail.com.

The winning family will be chosen on December 21.