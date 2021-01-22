Clear
Local investor to breathe new life into Moila Golf Course

Steven Craig has entered into a lease agreement with the golf course.

Posted: Jan 22, 2021 11:51 AM
Updated: Jan 22, 2021 11:53 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Moila Golf Course will soon be revamped by a local investor. 

Steven Craig of Craig Realty Group has entered into a lease agreement with the Moila Shriners who own the golf course. 

The Moila Shriners are hoping to receive 200 new members at the golf course by March 1st. to secure the renovation project. 

"We hope we can get the people out here," Dave Ingersoll, Moila Shriners said. "We're particularly reaching out to those guys that use to play golf here and telling them to come back and give this a shot."

According to the Shriners, Craig entered into the lease agreement because the golf course has been a staple in the community, they also say Craig has plans to renovate its many amenities including a pool, snack bar and pro shop. 

