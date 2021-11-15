Local kids spend their weekend giving back

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Some area kids were in the giving spirit this weekend, they spent the past few weeks gathering donations for those less fortunate as the holidays approach.

Most teens spend a Saturday night doing something fun for themselves. But this weekend these kids decided to think of others.

"I'm really happy that we got so many people to come," Ellie Fish, Youth Committee Co-Chair said.

The group of kids all from area branches of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints coming together in service to the community.

"Today we are collecting donations for the Noyes home orphanage here in St. Joseph,” Fish said.

Everything from DVDs to toiletries and school supplies to clothing items were sorted, collected and bagged. Oh, and that's not all.

"And we're also making blankets to be donated to Mosaic Care hospital,” Fish said.

The kids are part of a youth group at the church that focuses on service and giving back to the community something church President Rudy Klopfer wants to see in young followers.

"Our youth want to follow our Savior Jesus Christ. part is that serving others and giving a little bit to those vulnerable population," Klopfer said.

The kids told us how active they were in the planning process.

"What can we do? How can we get these donations to a place, how can we sort them out and how can we make it entertaining for the kids coming?" Youth Committee Member Davis Livingston said. "I think this is a great way to bond because with friends it makes it less of a chore.”

While also getting a jumpstart towards giving back this holiday season.

"It's just super meaningful. It reminds me of this Christmas feeling and being together and being able to help people. It makes me feel really happy,” Fish said.

The kids hope to donate their items to the Noyes Home and to Mosaic this week.