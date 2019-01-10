Local law enforcement celebrates National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— For this week's Salute the Badge, we're honoring all those who work in law enforcement.
"We have so many dedicated individuals and all the agencies that work really really hard to try to serve the community, and we do appreciate the community's support and help and we can't thank them enough either," Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said.
Wednesday was National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. The day was founded in 2015 by numerous law enforcement agencies, including the Fraternal Order of Police.
It was created to honor officers all across the country for their hard work and sacrifices that they make every single day in their communities.
