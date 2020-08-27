Local law enforcement officers deputized by U.S. Marshal's Service

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) United States Marshals expanded their reach in our area Wednesday by formally deputizing a group of local law enforcement officers.

This is an effort to address violent crime in the area, this time, by strengthening relations with federal agents.

“We have worked together off and on over the years,” U.S. Marshal Mark James said.

U.S. Marshals in the western Missouri district say they've worked well with local law enforcement in the past, now they're tightening that bond, by deputizing these local law enforcement officers.

“It’s a force multiplier for the police department, the sheriff’s department and for us as well,” James said.

The benefit of having local law enforcement deputized by the U.S. Marshals go both ways. Those deputized can now step into the role of a U.S. Marshal when needed and relay information to federal agents on the whereabouts of violent criminals in our area.

“Federal fugitives or violent state fugitives that we’re trying to locate, we have folks here now that are ready, willing and available,” James said.

For the U.S. Marshals, this gives them more coverage in our area, which they say will make it easier to track violent criminals fleeing to other parts of the state.

“They can travel now with the federal authority covering them or they can access our network,” James said.

U.S. Marshals say this joint effort is one they want to see continue.

“As long as all three entities feel it’s a worthwhile endeavour, we’ll continue the task force.

The U.S. Marshals said the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department was the first local department to express interest in the task force. Plans to make it a possibility have been in the works for years.