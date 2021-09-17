Clear
Local law enforcement reacts to shooting death of IPD officer

Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans was 22 years old and had graduated from the academy in July.

Posted: Sep 17, 2021 9:39 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Though the shooting death of police officer Blaize Madrid-Evans happened in Independence, for local law enforcement it's a reality check.

"I didn't know this young man, but it does hit home for all of us." Sheriff Bill Puett, Buchanan County said. 

Madrid-Evans died Wednesday after a suspect fired at him and other officers from his home as they approached, the 22-year-old was critically wounded before passing away Wednesday night.

His death, a painful reminder of the dangers facing law enforcement every day.

The St. Joseph Police Department has seen nine officers die by gunfire in it's more than 160 year history. One K-9 officer was killed in the line of duty earlier this year. 

Commander Eric Protzman said the impact of an officer's loss is far reaching.

"We're all trained to save lives," He said.  "When you have to get involved and a life is taken it becomes very tragic and very hard on officers also."

ForIndependence law enforcement officers, Protzman reassures resources will be made available.

Commander Joseph King, the director of the Law Enforcement Academy at Missouri Western State University said examining these kinds of cases help future officers.

"You honor the people by using every opportunity to train and educate people about how to respond appropriately," He said. 

Madrid-Evans himself had just graduated from the academy in July, and was from the Smithville area. A candlelight vigil was held for Madrid-Evans at the Independence Police Department Thursday night. 

