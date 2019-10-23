Local leaders spotlight difficult flood recovery efforts in congressional hearing

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) Congressman Sam Graves and Atchison County Emergency Manager Rhonda Wiley took part in a congressional hearing to discuss flood recovery efforts in northwest Missouri. One of the topics that kept being brought up was a two week gap in coverage dates for disaster assistance.

Graves and Wiley speaking in front of the House Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management on Tuesday.

Wiley made the trip to Capitol Hill to ask members of Congress to change how recovery efforts are handled with long-term flooding, like what has been seen this year in northwest Missouri.

"If we do not change how we respond to disaster, such as long-term flooding, we will continue to watch taxpayer dollars wash away," she said.

Representative Graves spoke on flood recovery efforts in northwest Missouri and about some of the difficulties residents are facing with some of the disaster assistance that has been made available.

One of the problems Graves and Wiley spoke on was a gap in coverage dates, which extended from April 16-29. Graves said that if flooding happened between those dates, disaster assistance was not made available to people.

"If you are in that two week time-frame, then you are in trouble," he said. "And it's a real problem and makes absolutely no sense whatsoever."

In Missouri, two major disaster declarations were approved to enable federal individual assistance for eligible residents in counties across the state.

"You take the town of Craig, Missouri, just one of the communities that flooded in my district," Graves said to the committee. "The water is coming up and it continues to come up and it kept coming up right on through that date range and flooded a lot of people out yet they are not eligible for assistance. And so we put those arbitrary dates out there for an event like this and it's created a lot of problems."

"Flooding such as what we are experiencing along the Missouri River is historic and totally out of the box," Wiley said. "Not all disasters are the same and we should be flexible in our responses to them as well. Putting arbitrary dates on a long-term flood actually jeopardizes a community's recovery from the disaster."

Wiley says that flooding is still occurring in parts of the area.

"We should be helping people with recovery and not trying to penny pinch by adding end dates to a flood that has not ended," she added.