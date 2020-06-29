Local lemonade stand works to raise money for new animal shelter

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One St. Joseph didn't let a little heat stop her from raising money for a good cause Sunday.

Candelynn Silvey's family says she's been holding lemonade stands for the past three years but this year she's raising money to help fund the city's new animal shelter.

“Well, they’re cute and fluffy, sometimes,” Silvey said. “I just wanted to raise some money so all the little puppies, cats, whatever can get a home.”

Candelynn is charging 50 cents for a nice refreshing cup of lemonade, she says her goal is to raise $100 this summer.