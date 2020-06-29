Clear

Local lemonade stand works to raise money for new animal shelter

Candelynn Silvey's family says she's been holding lemonade stands for the past three years but this year she's raising money to help fund the city's new animal shelter.

Posted: Jun 29, 2020 10:25 AM
Updated: Jun 29, 2020 10:28 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One St. Joseph didn't let a little heat stop her from raising money for a good cause Sunday.

Candelynn Silvey's family says she's been holding lemonade stands for the past three years but this year she's raising money to help fund the city's new animal shelter.

“Well, they’re cute and fluffy, sometimes,” Silvey said. “I just wanted to raise some money so all the little puppies, cats, whatever can get a home.”

Candelynn is charging 50 cents for a nice refreshing cup of lemonade, she says her goal is to raise $100 this summer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Maryville
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Cameron
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Fairfax
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 85°
Disturbances to our south and southwest will begin to influence northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas again Monday afternoon. Monday afternoon into the evening we have a chance for scattered showers/storms. Tuesdays we could also see some isolated to scattered showers. Wednesday looks to be hot and very humid. Highs will continue in the low 90s throughout the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

   
 
 

Most Popular Stories