Local library offers laptop kit for adults studying for HiSet

(St. Joseph,MO)The Rolling Hills Library is helping adults earn their high school equivalency degree. The local library has created kits for students study for their HiSet exam, the state high school equivalency exam formerly known at the GED.

The High School Completion Kits were created by Rolling Hills Library Director Michelle Mears. Mears said the kits were created to give students better access to free online test preparation through the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s MOLearns program.

“We know there are a lot of people who dropout of high school and the workforce development efforts here in St. Joseph talk a lot about that they can’t find people to fill positions because some of them don’t have a high school diploma,” Mears said.

Each kit includes a Chromebook Laptop, a pair of headphones, a mouse and a mobile hotspot for students to connect to the internet from home.

Students with a valid library card can check out the kits for six months at a time for no additional charge. Library patrons interested in checking out the kits must have proof they have registered with MOLearns and taken a placement test.

“People who dropout of high school and want to go back and get their equivalency needed some extra help. The reason why the left high school the first time was because learning in a regular classroom situation was not easy for them,” Mears said.“I didn’t want people to feel pressure to try to hurry up. Learning takes as long as it takes as long as it takes, you can’t rush the learning process.”

Mears said library patrons should be able to start checking out the GED kits next week.