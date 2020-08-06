Local man makes a wish list to help flood victims

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's been over two weeks since Contrary creek flooded into the Sourthside of St. Joseph.

During that time the community has come together in more ways than one to bring back hope to those families who lost their homes.

One man, Aaron Armstrong, wanted to do his part and help out. He asked families for specific items that they need and made lists of those materials.

Now, Aaron is on a mission to cross every item off those lists.

"Flooring supplies, we need building material," said flood victim Scott Roberts.

"Get a sink. We need a sink," said Shain Phroper who is helping his dad and aunt. "There's plenty of them here, and I;m goig to grab one up, that's for sure."

When Aaron heard about the flood, he was devastated. So he came up with an idea.

"You know at Christmas we have 'Adopt a Family,' and many families are helped that way. So we're going to do a thing called Christmas in August and get the community together," Armstrong said.

Christmas in August, Aaron calls it. He is making wish lists for families like it's Christmas Eve.

"If anybody wants to help families that are on theses lists, they can come down here to Bargain Barn and just pick a list. If they an't get everything on that list, then they can just send the item and get them to that family," Armstrong said.

"I appreciate Aaron and his list. And I tell ya, They need everything on that list," said Phroper.

Flood victims recognize all the help form the community, and are forever grateful.

"It's nice to know that I got somebody besides myself that's willing to help my family. Like God forbid if I wasn't there, someone else would be there." Phroper added.

Aaron Armstrong will be at Bargain Barn from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. every week day until every last item is checked off the list.

"But I think all of us are on the same page. We're here for the long haul. We're here to see it through," Armstrong added.

If anyone would like to donate, or would like to be added to the list, contact Aaron Armstrong at (816) 646-9067.

Armstrong also posts frequent updates on the "Southside flood victims/volunteer page!" Facebook page.