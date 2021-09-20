Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Local man opens christian outreach center

Darin Smith was inspired to help the community after covid-19 shut down his previous restaurant.

Posted: Sep 20, 2021 8:45 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local man is opening up a new christian outreach center downtown.

The building located at 404 S 8th. St., behind the St. Joseph Fire Station Headquarters is now the center for Kewl Kidz 4 Christ.

Outreach center founder Darin Smith said he was looking for a new start after the pandemic shut down his former restaurant. 

 "God just kind of lead me into the last year after Covid of putting together something that could touch hearts and change lives within the community with our youth." Smith said. 

Smith added he wants the center to be a place to go for teens and families.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
A cold front has moved through the area late this afternoon in the early evening giving us a few showers and storms. A few isolated showers and storms have developed ahead of the front and could give us the chance for rain late this morning as well. Winds will be breezy today from the south ahead of our cold front. Once the cold front moves through, temperatures will be much cooler for the rest of the week. Highs will be below average in the 70s. Dry and sunny conditions look to continue through the rest of the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories