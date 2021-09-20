Local man opens christian outreach center

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local man is opening up a new christian outreach center downtown.

The building located at 404 S 8th. St., behind the St. Joseph Fire Station Headquarters is now the center for Kewl Kidz 4 Christ.

Outreach center founder Darin Smith said he was looking for a new start after the pandemic shut down his former restaurant.

"God just kind of lead me into the last year after Covid of putting together something that could touch hearts and change lives within the community with our youth." Smith said.

Smith added he wants the center to be a place to go for teens and families.