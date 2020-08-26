Local man to volunteer with Hurricane Laura relief

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local man traveled to Houston on Tuesday to prepare to aid in disaster relief as Hurricane Laura approaches. The now category one hurricane is set to arrive late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning on the gulf coast of Mexico.

Volunteer David Moyer has been working with the American Red Cross in his retirement from the Navy. He says he has traveled several times to help in hurricane disaster relief, and went to Houston after Hurricane Harvey hit in 2017.

This trip Moyer will be traveling solo from St. Joseph. The navy veteran will work on damage assessment after Hurricane Laura hits.

"We'll be campusing the area," said Boyer. "I'll determine where most of the damage is and what kind of damage is there."

Boyer said Houston is prone to flooding. He and a team will take note of damage from flooding and structural damage, making sure nothing goes unnoticed.

The Navy veteran also mentions that the number of volunteers is down due to the pandemic and those that will be affected by the hurricane damage will need all the help they can get.

"Somebody once said, you can always fight for a thing but it's better to fight for people," said Moyer. "And by doing this, I'm fighting for them, and helping them. There's no better reward than that. So whatever the Red Cross--the needs and the comfort that we can provide for them--it's welcome."