Local man will show skills in meat cutting competition

Texas Roadhouse holds a meat cutting competition every year. This year a local man is competing in it down in Texas to make it to the final round.

Posted: Jan 22, 2022 5:14 PM
Posted By: Jackie Elson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local man is participating in a competition down in Texas in a few days to show off his meat cutting skills.

Geraldo Ruiz is a meat-cutter at Texas Roadhouse and he's going to the restaurant's national Meat-Cutter Challenge on Ice. He'll be competing against 19 other meat cutters from Texas Roadhouse regional locations in the U.S.

Each cutter gets 30 to 40 pounds of beef and they are judged on the quality, yield and speed in the timed competition. Ruiz has been a meat cutter at Texas Roadhouse for five years and this is his first time competing in the challenge.

"(translated from Spanish) I'm very excited because this is like a very difficult competition," Ruiz said.

This is the second round of the challenge and the top scorers will advance to the final round in Louisville, Kentucky. The winner of the final round receives a grand prize of $25,000.

Temperatures today were slightly warmer today than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 20s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to warm this weekend with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Monday will be on the mild side with highs making a run for the 50s. Monday night will bring another cold front to our area dropping temperatures into the 20s by mid week. Sunny and dry weather looks to continue for the next 7 days.
