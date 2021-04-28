Local mom shares story of son's death by suicide, brings awareness to issue

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local mom is sharing her son’s story in the hope that no other family loses a child to suicide.

Jaime Johnson’s son, Charron McDaniel, died by suicide in January. He was just 16-years-old.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Johnson has six children, five girls, Charron was her only boy.

“He always had an interest in nature so he would go out hunting in the neighborhood. He would set traps to catch raccoons,” Johnson said. “One year I went in my backyard and he had caught 17 snapping turtles.”

Johnson describes feeling, “elated” finding out she was finally having a boy.

“The stenographer asked what we were going to name him and we said he would be named after his dad so he would be the second. We didn’t want to call him junior because we thought that was country but we ended up calling him Bubba and that’s just as country,” Johnson said.

Two of his older sisters describe their brother as goofy.

Keena Edison is 19-years-old. Ariann Jones is 17. Edison and Jones say they have too many good memories of their brother but one they both would say is their favorite.

“One time we were standing in the kitchen and he would just dance. He was crazy and he went to jump and do this 180 twist. He jumped and he came down and smacked his mouth on my mom’s chair and he bit through his lip and he just instantly took off down the hallway.” Edison said. “It was so hilarious.”

His sisters and mom said he was creative, funny, and ornery. He would use TikTok to recreate skits, dances, and photos with friends.

“I loved making TikToks with him. He was a character like he has no coordination whatsoever so to see him dance on a TikTok is just crazy. It was ridiculous but it was hilarious,” said Edison.

But it was also where he would post suicidal thoughts. In the weeks leading up to his death, he had posted content about his suicidal thoughts, ideation, and even a countdown on TikTok.

Edison and Jones say they would forward the posts on to their mom and friends to make sure someone was constantly checking in on him in those moments.

“I remember his TikToks and the dates and I would always send them to my mom and be like, ‘Hey can you go check on him?’ I would text his best friend Trey and be like, ‘Can you go hang out with him?’” Edison recalls. “I felt selfish for not giving up everything and dropping everything but your life doesn’t stop so I couldn’t always be there for him.”

Both say that each of his siblings had a different relationship with their brother but neither felt comfortable talking about his suicidal ideation and depression because it scared them.

“I felt like it was hard to try and talk to my brother about that because I didn’t ever want to think about him not being here,” Jones said.

Johnson has conflicting feelings about social media and the role it plays in children’s lives. She said her daughters didn’t have the same issues on social media. For Charron, however, it was both an outlet and an environment that could feed on his depression.

“My son would cut. He would cut his arms. Recently he cut his face. He would make TikToks. There were TikToks about suicide, TikToks about death date countdowns. He got very depressed after the loss of one of his very close friends Amaya,” she said. “There were good days and bad days and we really had to watch him on those bad days.”

Charron had a therapist he visited regularly. His depression had led him to attempt suicide before. He had multiple stints in hospitals because of his suicidal ideation and depression. His most recent stay was in December.