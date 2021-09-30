Local mom speaks out after losing three month old daughter

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Krista Richardson is doing her best to enjoy the moments of levity she has with her young son, but the smiles are covering the immense grief she is now feeling after the sudden loss of her three-month-old daughter, Lorelai.

"She was a sweetheart," Richardson said. "She was obviously loved."

Lorelai lost her life after being in the care of Madison Throckmorton, a woman who Richardson said ran a day care out of her home in the 2700 block of Seneca St.

Richardson said she was trying to find a day care for two of her three kids while she tried to find enough work to support her family, that’s where she found Throckmorton who mentioned she along with another woman ran a day care service in her home after selling Richardson a car seat.

At first, Richardson said everything was fine, but on the evening of May 27 Richardson got off early one night from work and wanted to pick up her kids.

"I messaged and called them both, no answer." she said.

The next morning her child was gone.

According to a probable cause statement, Throckmorton was co-sleeping with Loralei that evening and the baby was found the next day face down in an ottoman.

Throckmorton is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor which Richardson says isn't enough.

"My daughter died," Richardson said. "At that point, [the charge] should be involuntary manslaughter."

Richardson is speaking out now in hopes no one else ends up in her shoes.

"I don't want any other parent to go through what I'm going through," she said. "I don't want any other baby to die like that."

A future court date for Throckmorton has been set for late October.