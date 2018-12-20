Local mom wins Shop St. Joseph grand prize

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The winner of this year's Shop St. Joseph program was Lindsay Verbick, a stay at home mom who lives in St. Joseph.

The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce presented Verbick with the $10,000 check at Consentino's Price Chopper, where she received the winning ticket.

"My husband said, "oh they drew the number" so I went into the kitchen, I had them all clipped together, and I started sorting them and then I came across this one of like 25 and I saw it said like 0-4-5 like 7-1-4-0 and then it went down," Verbick said.

She says that once she saw the winning ticket she began to shake and was excited.

Verbick was an avid shopper of Price Chopper in St. Joseph and shopped there nearly every day.

Verbick is the mother of a 9-year old boy and volunteers at her son's school. She said that her furnace went out earlier this week and that her winnings will be going towards purchasing a new one.

If any funds remain, she hopes to do something fun for her family.

This was the 11th year of the Shop St. Joseph program. Almost 1.9 million tickets were distributed this year, the most in program history. There were 120 merchants in this year's program.