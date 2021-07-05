Local nature center sees holiday crowd

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As the 4th of July celebrations wrap up, visiting friends and families made one last stop before heading back home.

The Remington Nature Center saw many local and out of town visitors as they remained open during the holiday weekend.

"It's been really neat," said Joe Pritchett who was visiting his parents from New Jersey. "Went up to Krug Park and did a little walking around there and were looking for something else to do and found this on the internet and decided we'd give it a try. We didn't know if it'd be open today but we came by and it's been a really cool experience."

Manager Sarah Elder said the center saw about 40 to 50 people each day, including Monday, adding it was a pretty standard turnout for the holiday weekend.

Many businesses or closed on most holidays, the Remington Nature Center stayed opened weekend long to cater to those visiting the area.

"As a tourist destination people are traveling...it just makes more sense to be open," said Elder.

Elder did add it was nice to see the number of visitors slowly increase since the pandemic began.

"We did see a downturn in numbers," the manager said. "Things are much better, obviously. We're seeing higher numbers in attendance. It does translate into higher numbers in gift shop sales, so we're super excited about that."

Since re-opening in 2020, many new exhibits have opened at the center, including the newest live-animal exhibit which features snakes and turtles.

"We were pretty excited to finally get it open. It took us about a year, but we did finally get it open in June. We really love it," said Elder.

The exhibit opened in June and has been a hit to all visiting Remington since day one.

"My favorite one is the tortoise that we saw, I got to pet it," said Elena who was a young visitor at the center today who was accompanied by her parents and younger sister. "The snakes were really interesting. I don't like snakes but the were really interesting," Joe Pritchett added.

Hours at the Remington Nature Center are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday's from 1 to 5 p.m.